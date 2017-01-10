Referendum set for Boiling Springs Fire District

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Boiling Springs Fire District will hold a referendum Tuesday, January 10th, on the issuing of bonds of up to $2.1 million dollars.

Voters who live in the Boiling Springs Fire District (located in the eastern area of Greenville County) will be able to cast their ballot at one of three fire stations that will be used for this vote.

The polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for residents of the fire district to cast a vote.

The voting location for those who live in Pelham Falls, Thornblade, Rolling Green, Feaster, Rocky Creek, Oakview, Granite Creek and Ashton Lakes precincts is the Boiling Springs Fire District Headquarters at 5020 Pelham Road in Greenville.

Palmetto, Dove Tree, Devenger, Boiling Springs, Del Norte and Mission precincts will vote at Boiling Springs Fire District Station 15- at 208 Blacks Drive in Greenville.

The voting location for Sugar Creek, Canebrake, Silverleaf, Riverside, and Suber Mill precincts is Boiling Springs Fire District Station 3 (designated at Station 14) 233 South Batesville Road in Greer.