Stores selling Clemson championship products after championship

Academy Sports and Outdoors stores expect to receive more Clemson championship products later Tuesday.

Stores in Easley, Anderson, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Rock Hill reopened after Clemson won the national championship.

Fans were lined up in the cold outside the Anderson store after Clemson defeated Alabama 35 to 31.

Official College Football Playoff National Champions apparel was sold after the reopening.

All South Carolina stores will sell championship products when the stores open at 8:30 a.m., the company announced in a news release.