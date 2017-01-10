Upstate designer makes Clemson National Championship t-shirts

By Published: Updated:
Clemson National Championship T-Shirt
Clemson National Championship T-Shirt

BOILING SRPINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – One t-shirt designer in the Upstate wasted no time celebrating after the Clemson Tigers won the National Championship game.

After the trophy was presented to the Tigers, Turner Graphics started printing up shirts, and selling them at several stores around the area.

Todd Turner and his brother own Turner Graphics, and have been die-hard Clemson fans since they were kids. In fact, both graduated from Clemson University, bringing a new meaning to the phrase “All In”.

They made thousands of shirts and magnets, and are selling them at The Cotton Shop in Spartanburg, and at Knickerbockers in Greenville and Clemson.

