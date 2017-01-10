Voters approve Boiling Springs Fire District bond referendum

Related Coverage Referendum set for Boiling Springs Fire District

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Fire District in Greenville County will get more money for equipment after voters approved a tax increase Tuesday.

A $2.1 million bond referendum was passed. The tax increase equals $8 per year on a $100,000 home for 15 years.

Chief Steve Graham tells 7 News the money will help replace aging fire trucks.

“In the past when we were running 500 calls per year, we could expect to get 20-25 years of service life out of a typical pumper truck,” said Boiling Springs Fire District Chief Steve Graham. “Now we’re running over 2000 calls per year, and the life of the truck is severely impacted by that.”

Unofficial results show the bond referendum was approved by a vote of 42 to 6. The vote will be certified this Friday at noon.