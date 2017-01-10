What does Clemson’s win in the National Championship over Alabama mean for Dabo Swinney and the program’s future? Ray Crawford breaks it down.
Clemson Football
What National Championship win means for Dabo
LIVE: Clemson Tigers return as champions to the Upstate
We will be streaming the return of the National Champions.
Upstate designer makes Clemson National Championship t-shirts
One t-shirt designer in the Upstate wasted no time celebrating after the Clemson Tigers won the National Championship game. They started pri…
Clemson featured on Sports Illustrated cover
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is spotlighted on the cover.
PHOTOS: Clemson beats Alabama in National Championship game
Watson and the Tigers dethroned the defending champs and became the first team to beat Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty in a national title game…
Watson and Clemson dethrone top-ranked Tide, 35-31
Deshaun Watson took the snap, rolled right and with one of the easiest throws he had to make all night, completed Clemson’s journey to the t…
Stores selling Clemson championship products after championship
Stores in Easley, Anderson, Greenville, Spartanburg, and Rock Hill reopened after Clemson won the national championship.
TIGERS WIN! Clemson takes down Alabama 35-31 for national title
Deshaun Watson’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with 1 second remaining gave Clemson a wild 35-31 win over Alabama in the College F…
Clemson Cheerleaders Ready To Roar At National Championship
It takes a lot of hard work to cheer on the Tigers and get the crowd pumped up from the sidelines. Vanessa de la Viña caught up with the Cle…
Tiger Trivia: How Well Do You Know Clemson Tigers Football?
How well do you really know Clemson Tigers football? Vanessa de la Viña headed out to the ONE Building in downtown Greenville to play some T…
VID & PICS: Clemson and Alabama face off in National Championship game
The Clemson Tigers face the Alabama Crimson Tide Monday night in the NCAA National Championship Football Game.
Why Clemson Will Beat Bama
Abby Hornacek breaks down why she predicts the Clemson Tigers will take down Alabama in the national championship.
GHS babies born on game day “All In”
Greenville Health System (GHS) is once again supporting its hometown team by giving every baby born on Jan. 9 – the day of the 2017 College …
SC, AL senators place bet on National Championship game
U.S. Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced a friendly wager on the College Playoff National Championship bet…
Clemson Tigers arrive in Tampa for National Championship
The team is on their way to the National Championship game in Tampa against Alabama.
Clemson suspending open container law for game viewing party
They will be closing College Avenue between Keith Street and Hwy 93, from 7 p.m. until 1 a.m, for a National Championship Viewing Party.
Clemson And Alabama Will Fight To The Finish
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff championship on January 9th. The Tigers suprisingly…
College Football Playoff National Championship Preview & Prediction
The stage is set for the College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Clemson. Campus Insiders’ Shae Peppler and Jorda…
Clemson prepares for national championship
The Clemson Tigers are just days away from the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Clemson fans excited as Tigers prepare for National Championship
Related Coverage Get ready for a blockbuster sequel: Alabama vs. Clemson CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) The Clemson Tigers are once again bound for th…
How Clemson Crushed OSU
What was was the most surprising aspect of the stunning 31-0 win by Clemson over Ohio State? Matt Brown breaks down the Tigers win.
Clemson player apologizes for grabbing OSU player
Clemson lineman Christian Wilkins has apologized for inappropriately grabbing an Ohio State running back, in an interview with ESPN’s David …
Clemson’s Gameplan for Alabama
Moving forward from Clemson’s dominant Fiesta Bowl win over Ohio State, what should the Tigers game plan be against Alabama’s powerful offen…
Tigers Down Ohio State, Advance To CFP Championship
Tigers hold Buckeys to 215 total yards
Seven Tigers Named to All-America Teams
Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence Named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year
Clemson, S.C. (Clemson SID) —Clemson freshman defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence has been named the ACC Defensive Rookie. The announcement was…
Clemson Moves Up One Spot to Third in Latest CFP Rankings
Deshaun Watson & Jordan Leggett Named Finalists for CFB Awards
Clemson Survives Major Scare Against N.C. State, 24-17 in OT
For the second home game in a row, Marcus Edmond made the game-saving play, this time with his first career interception in the endzone in t…
Clemson Ranked Second in AP Preseason Poll
Clemson is ranked second in the preseason Associated Press poll released on Sunday. Clemson was also second in the Amway Coaches Poll releas…
Clemson DE Austin Bryant Breaks Foot, Out About a Month
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant will miss “a few weeks” after suffering a fracture of the fifth metatarsal on a foot during practice on …
Clemson Holds First Full Pads Practice on Saturday
Clemson held its first practice in full pads on Saturday evening. It was the fifth straight day of a 21-period practice that took about two-…
Clemson Holds 4th Fall Practice, Too Many Penalties
Clemson held a 21-period, two-and-a-half hour practice for the fourth straight day on Friday. The team of over 100 players worked in shoulde…
Watson Wins Award At Coaches Event
Clemson’s DeShaun Watson was honored at Tuesday night’s Coaches Charitable Foundation function in Greenville
Swinney, Muschamp On Hand At Greenville Event
Dabo Swinney and Will Muschamp were among those at a coaches function in Greenville Tuesday night.
Clemson’s Watson To Get Award From Coaches
DeShaun Watson’s work on and off the field is being acknowledged by South Carolina football coaches
Six Tigers On Pre-Season Watch Lists
Tigers tie Alabama for most preseason honors
5-Star WR, Tee Higgins Picks Clemson Over Tennessee and Others
Monday afternoon, 5-star wide receiver, Tee Higgins chose Clemson over Tennessee, Ohio St., Florida St. and Ole Miss.
Nine Tigers Selected in 2016 NFL Draft, Five Taken on Day 3
Nine Clemson players were selected in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Tajh Boyd and Sammy Watkins Highlight Football Camp in Greenville
Former Clemson quarterback, Tajh Boyd and Tigers wide receiver, Sammy Watkins came together with several other former Tiger football players…