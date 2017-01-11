7 On Main opens in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA-TV) – The signs are down, the shades are up and the doors to “7 On Main” are now open.

Sitting in the heart of Downtown Greenville, with Falls Park as our neighbor, “7 On Main” is a visual commitment to our community.

“To be part of the community on a daily basis is important to us and to add value as well,” said Mark Higgins, WSPA-TV General Manager.

Higgins is leading the charge to cultivate Carolina’s families and bring you the news that matters to you.

“We’re moving back in, in a big way, and we’re moving back into one of the most vibrant, up-and-coming communities in America,” said Higgins.

Our neighbors passing us on Main Street get a front row seat to the news and entertainment content we’re producing every day. By broadcasting from both Spartanburg and Greenville during our nightly newscasts, we’re working to bring our Carolina family together in an innovative way.

“We’re simply a piece of the centerpiece now and an important piece, but we have to do our part,” said Higgins.

It’s our part to recognize the growth of our new neighborhood. 2016 welcomed major companies like Chartspan, Wynit and UST Logistics to Main Street. New restaurants, retail shops, hotels and new apartment homes also built up.

“All along the way, we knew what we wanted. We wanted a downtown. Not a 9-5 downtown, but life 24-7 if we can,” explained Greenville Mayor Knox White.

White believes 2017 is about managing that tremendous growth.

“I think our greatest asset is the livability of Greenville. We’ve created a walkable, people focused Downtown community. We want to keep that,” said White.

Staying people focused is our shared commitment.

“The message is simple,” said Higgins. “If we really believe in families, if we really believe in helping people, it’ll become transparent over time.”

Thanks for the warm welcome, Greenville.