Cancer experts’ new guidelines to prevent HPV

WISH Published:
needle vaccine vaccination generic health medical

(WISH) – Oncology experts are set to release a joint message to parents on preventing cancer.

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said children under 15 years of age should get two doses of the HPV vaccine every six months rather than the three doses advised in the past.

The guidelines say the vaccine is still effective with two doses.

The CDC said HPV rates are steadily rising in the United States with around 39,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s