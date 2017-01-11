Cancer experts’ new guidelines to prevent HPV

(WISH) – Oncology experts are set to release a joint message to parents on preventing cancer.

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said children under 15 years of age should get two doses of the HPV vaccine every six months rather than the three doses advised in the past.

The guidelines say the vaccine is still effective with two doses.

The CDC said HPV rates are steadily rising in the United States with around 39,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

