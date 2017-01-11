Church buying strip club next door

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette gentlemen’s club is closing its doors, as the church next-door is looking to expand.

Fillys Gentlemen’s Club is closed and employees are cleaning out the entire place. Owner Ed Gobel said they will be having an auction on Jan. 28 to sell everything at the facility.

Gobel said it was a mutual decision as the Lafayette Community Church, which settled in next-door in February 2016, is looking to expand. Gobel said the church purchased both the strip club and the adult gift shop behind it.

Lafayette Community Church lead pastor Jeff Mikels said the sale has yet to go through, but he’s confident it will.

“We are really looking forward to this new expansion and blessing more people in the community,” Mikels said.

Mikels is hoping the deal will be finalized by the end of the month.

