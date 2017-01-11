Clemson Announces Saturday Celebration Plans

Clemson Athletics

Clemson University, City of Clemson and Clemson Athletics officials finalized details for Saturday’s celebration of the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship winning Clemson Tigers. The parade begins at 9 a.m., in downtown Clemson (at the intersection of College Ave. and Keith Street). It proceeds toward Bowman Field, turns onto Hwy. 93 toward the athletics district. It’ll turn on Centennial Blvd. toward Memorial Stadium, traverse Avenue of Champions to Gate 5 (Ave. of Champions and Williamson Road).

Gates at Memorial Stadium open at 7 a.m., and fans can watch the parade from inside the stadium on the video boards. The in-stadium celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m., and fans can enter through gates 1, 5, 9 and 13. The clear-bag policy will be in effect.

Concessions and novelty stands – featuring officially licensed National Championship merchandise – will be open on both concourses.

The Memorial Stadium celebration will be streamed live online and includes featured speakers Head Coach Dabo Swinney, Deshaun Watson, Ben Boulware and other student-athletes, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff Bill Hancock, Clemson President Jim Clements and Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakvovich.

PARKING INFORMATION

PARADE

College Avenue from Edgewood to Hwy. 93, as well as the downtown parking garage, will be closed beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Cars parked there will be towed to clear the parade route.

STADIUM CELEBRATION

Parking is extremely limited due to several previously-scheduled campus activities including a men’s basketball game, indoor track meet, men’s indoor tennis match, club sports event at upper intramural fields, intramural/club swim meet in Fike and prospective student tours beginning Sikes Hall.

Available on-campus parking will be first-come, first-served starting at 7 a.m.

Men’s basketball plays at 12 noon, and basketball parking will be in effect for basketball reserved lots including Lot 5, McFadden and the Avenue of Champions. Lots along the parade route – North Lot, Centennial Blvd. – will be available for basketball patrons following the parade.

Limited shuttle service will accommodate those parking in western area lots such as Seneca Creek Meadows, Snow Outdoor Fitness and New Spring.

C-1 and Kite Hill near Hwy. 76 will also be available for general public parking with limited shuttle service.

Grass football parking lots (Lot 1, Lot 2) are intramural fields and will not be available.