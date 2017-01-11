Clemson researchers study facemask safety

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University researchers are taking a look at the role facemasks play in protecting players on the football field.

John DesJardins demonstrated the device researchers are using to simulate the hit on the helmet – by dropping it from different heights to measure the impact.

DesJardins says most facemasks are chosen mostly on aesthetics.

“That’s bling, the way your facemask looks determines how tough you are and sometimes it’s by position, how much of your face is covered for the more protected positions,” he explained.

He is hoping the research will help in the understanding of how a facemask performs and what changes can be made.

“The better we can design the helmet, knowing what we know about what happens on the field, the safer we can make the player,” he said.

The Robert H. Brooks Sports Science Institute recently awarded the study a $50,000 grant.