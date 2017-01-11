Clemson’s Swinney wins second straight Bear Bryant award

Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after their 23-17 win over Florida State in an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. Clemson is No. 2. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2015, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney celebrates after their 23-17 win over Florida State in an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C. Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. Clemson is No. 2. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

HOUSTON (AP) – Dabo Swinney won his second straight Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year award Wednesday night, two days after leading Clemson to its first national championship in 35 years.

Swinney is only the second coach to win the award twice, joining Chris Petersen – the winner in 2006 and 2009 at Boise State – and the first to win it in back-to-back seasons.

Swinney led Clemson to back-to-back appearances in the national championship game, avenging last year’s loss to Alabama on Monday night with a 35-31 victory over the Crimson Tide. Swinney is 89-28 in eight seasons at Clemson.

Barry Alvarez, the long-time Wisconsin coach and current athletic director, received the Paul “Bear” Bryant Lifetime Achievement award.

