Clemson’s Williams, Scott Officially Declare For NFL Draft

Clemson wide receivers Mike Williams and Artavis Scott officially declared for the NFL Draft Wednesday, two days after leading the Tigers to the national championship.

Each has a year of eligibility remaining.

Williams, rated by some as the top wide receiver prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft, led the team with 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns one year after missing almost the entire season with a neck injury suffered in the 2015 opener.

Scott is Clemson’s all-time receptions leader with 244 catches and had 76 this past season for 614 yards and five touchdowns.

Quarterback DeShaun Watson confirmed in the postgame news conference Monday night that he, too, will bypass his final season.