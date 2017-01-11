VIDEO: Firefighters reunited with pup they rescued

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Fire Department was reunited with a puppy they saved from a fire back in October, according to a post on their Facebook page.

The puppy named Hex went through extensive treatment after the fire, but is now happy and healthy, the post said.

The fire department thanked the Reach Animal Hospital, the Asheville Humane Society, and the Animal Hospital of North Asheville in their post.

