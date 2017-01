ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The well-known comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Asheville, according to a tweet by the U.S. Cellular Center.

Chappelle will perform at the Thomas Wolfe Auditorium on February 6th.

The show will begin at 7:00 p.m.

You can begin buying tickets on Friday at noon.

