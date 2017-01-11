Endangered Siamang born at Greenville Zoo

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A new member of the Greenville Zoo family was welcomed on Friday.

The Greenville Zoo announced the birth of a siamang. The baby’s parents are Ella and Oscar. This is their second baby. Son, George, was born in March 2015.

Greenville Zoo Director Jeff Bullock said the family is doing well and is being closely monitored.

“This is another important birth for the Greenville Zoo and the Gibbon Species Survival Plan (SSP), but what will be even more exciting for our guests is watching these two youngsters growing up together,” Bullock said in a statement. “Ella and Oscar have proven themselves to be great parents, and now we get to see what kind of big brother George will be.” With warmer weather in the forecast, zoo guests will have an opportunity to see the newborn with Ella on exhibit this week.

Ella came to the Greenville Zoo from the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City, Kansas in 2014 as part of a breeding recommendation by the SSP. Oscar was born and raised at the Greenville Zoo. The zoo works directly with the SSP, which makes recommendations and develops long-term research and management strategies for the species.

Siamangs are critically endangered due to habitat destruction for logging and agriculture.

Siamangs are the largest species in the gibbon family. They weigh 18-29 pounds and stand about 30 to 36 inches. Siamangs are arboreal (tree-dwelling) primates that eat leaves, fruits, flowers and insects from the upper canopy of mountainous forest regions.

They have an arm spread of as much as five feet, which makes them spectacular brachiators (primates that use an arm-over-arm swinging motion to propel themselves from tree to tree). One feature that distinguishes siamangs from other primates is the duet song that marks their territory with sound. It consists of loud booms and barks, amplified by resonating sounds across their inflated throat sacs. This vocalization can be heard several miles away.

Siamangs have one offspring after carrying the baby seven to eight months. The baby begins to wean and becomes more independent after two years.

The Greenville Zoo will announce the newborn’s gender once it is determined.