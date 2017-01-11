Felon had gun, bombs, LSD say Anderson Police

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Anderson Police say they arrested a felon who had a gun, bombs and LSD.

Police say they were on patrol and started to pull over a Jeep with a non-functional brake light.

The passenger door opened up and a blue item was thrown out, according to police.

They stopped the Jeep on North St. and Sears St.

The passenger threw something toward the driver.

They approached the driver and could see a gun at her feet.

Police grabbed the gun and put it on the roof of the car and detained the driver.

They say the passenger, Timothy Garrett Holmes, 21, had thrown a shoulder holster with a .40 caliber Glock handgun and magazines.

Officers detained the passenger and went back to recover the blue item that was thrown out of the Jeep.

Inside the bag was a glass commonly used for smoking meth and had residue on it, according to police.

They searched the car and found a scale with a crystal substance on it, blotter paper believed to be LSD, 2 boxes of ammo and what appeared to be 2 pipe bombs.

Police called in the bomb squad and they confirmed they were functioning bombs.

They said on was full of pellets or BB’s and the other was full of screws.

Holmes was charged with:

Felon in possession of firearm

Unlawful carrying of a firearm

Possession of LSD

Possession of explosive device

They say Holmes was also wanted by SC Probation.

The driver was released.

