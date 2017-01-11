Gov. Haley to give her final State of the State address

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Gov. Nikki Haley says she will reflect on her six years in office in what’s expected to be her final State of the State address.

The Republican governor told reporters that Wednesday night’s speech was “a hard one to write and will be a hard one to give because it’s been a time of reflection.”

The address comes earlier in the session than normal. Haley is preparing to be President-elect Donald Trump’s United Nations ambassador. She will appear before U.S. senators next week to start her confirmation process.

South Carolina’s first female and first minority governor leaves office with two years remaining in her tenure. She says her final State of the State “will be about reflection and gratitude.”

Her successor, Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, will be standing nearby.

