Help find missing Asheville man John Callahan

John Callahan
BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find John Richard Callahan.

He is 48-years-old, 5’ 7”, approximately 150 pounds and has graying hair.

He was last seen on 1/7 leaving his home at 26 Old Farm School Road, Asheville, NC.

They say Callahan has some recent medical problems and needs to be located.

Please contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-6670 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050 if you have seen Callahan.

Missing Persons

