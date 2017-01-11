Help ID Sprint burglary suspect in Spartanburg

By Published:
burglary suspect

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are asking for your help to identify the man in the picture.

They say he was involved in a Burglary of the Sprint store located on Blackstock Rd her in the city.

They want you to take a close look at his clothing and shoes.

If you have any information in reference to this case please contact Investigator Hayes @ 864-596-2845, the tip line @ 864-573-0000, or private message this page.

Crime

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s