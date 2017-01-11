SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are asking for your help to identify the man in the picture.
They say he was involved in a Burglary of the Sprint store located on Blackstock Rd her in the city.
They want you to take a close look at his clothing and shoes.
If you have any information in reference to this case please contact Investigator Hayes @ 864-596-2845, the tip line @ 864-573-0000, or private message this page.
Crime
Help ID Sprint burglary suspect in Spartanburg
