LIVE: High-speed chase in Laurens Co., suspect in custody

SPARTANBURG, CO. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office says they received a Be On The Lookout (BOLO) on a vehicle involved in a strong armed robbery/carjacking incident at an apartment complex on Powell Mill Rd.

They say a deputy spotted the vehicle at New Cut and Fairforest Rds. and tried to stop the vehicle.

The suspect refused to stop, and a chase began that got on I-26 and went all the way into Laurens County.

The suspect got off I-26 and eventually ended up on Hwy. 221.

A deputy was able to stop the vehicle, and the suspect is now in custody.

