Man found dead in Black Mountain home fire identified

BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead inside a home fire in Black Mountain on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Salvatore Laferrara, 67, of Old US Highway East in Black Mountain.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Asheville-Buncombe Arson Task force, but the fire has not been deemed suspicious, right now.

They are still investigating.

