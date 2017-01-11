Man found dead in Black Mountain home fire identified

BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (WSPA) – The Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man found dead inside a home fire in Black Mountain on Tuesday.

The man was identified as Salvatore Laferrara, 67, of Old US Highway East in Black Mountain.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Asheville-Buncombe Arson Task force, but the fire has not been deemed suspicious, right now.

They are still investigating.

More stories you may like on 7News

Felon had gun, bombs, LSD say Anderson Police The bomb squad said the bombs were full of pellets and screws.

IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families The IRS is delaying tax refunds for more than 40 million low-income families as the agency steps up efforts to fight identity theft and frau…

New Greenville Co. Sheriff officially sworn in The official swearing-in ceremony for new Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis was held Tuesday.

President Obama makes final address to the nation President Barack Obama plans to reaffirm in his farewell address his belief that change only happens when “ordinary people get involved, get…

Man found dead from possible hypothermia in Spartanburg An 85-year-old Spartanburg man’s death may have been hypothermia, according to the coroner.