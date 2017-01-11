Matt Hamby selected as new Greer Police chief

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Matt Hamby, who began his policing career as a patrol officer with the City of Greer in 1993, has been selected to serve as the department’s new Chief of Police.

That announcement, made Wednesday afternoon by Greer City Administrator Ed Driggers, means Hamby will be promoted from his current rank of captain and will assume leadership of the department at 5:01 p.m. on March 31 upon the retirement of Police Chief Dan Reynolds.

“We conducted a national search and received 50 applications, some internal and some from as far away as California and Utah,” Driggers said. “We narrowed the field to 25 and then to eight. Capt. Hamby continued to rise with each cut and it became apparent that the candidate with the right combination of experience, training and education was already among our ranks.”

Driggers said members of Greer City Council were fully supportive when he informed them of his decision Tuesday night. He added that three internal applicants were among the final eight candidates, reflecting the quality and professionalism of the police department.

Familiarity with the department and its personnel will make the transition easier, according to Hamby.

“I’ve seen the City of Greer go through a lot of changes and growth over the years. I feel like I’m a part of the culture of Greer and look forward to many more years here,” he said. “I’m extremely honored and appreciative to have this opportunity. I can’t think of a better place to serve in this capacity.”

Hamby was promoted to captain in 2014, serving as second in command of the department. In that role, he provided supervision of all division commanders, ensured compliance with department general orders, rules, regulations and standards, and represented the department at a variety of community events.

From 2000-2014 he fulfilled lieutenant duties in the Operational Support, Criminal Investigation, and the Uniform Patrol divisions. He previously served as a sergeant with the Uniform Patrol Division and Traffic Unit, and an officer with the Traffic and Patrol units. Hamby has been honored as the Greer Police Department’s Rookie of the Year and Officer of the Year.

His diverse experience within the department includes responsibility for uniform patrol, telecommunications, traffic investigations, the detention facility, criminal investigations, vice and narcotics, crime analysis, crime mapping, community policing, internal affairs, policy development and administration.

“Capt. Hamby is unequivocally prepared to lead the City of Greer Police Department,” Chief Reynolds said. “He has displayed professionalism and tremendous ability during each assignment during his career and has earned the respect of our command staff and officers. I’m confident that the department will remain on the cutting edge of law enforcement issues and trends to protect and serve the citizens of Greer.”

A native of Greenville and graduate of Mauldin High School, Hamby holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina and a master’s degree in criminal justice 2012 Anderson University’s Command College of South Carolina.

He is a 2003 graduate of the FBI National Academy and holds membership in the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the South Carolina Police Chiefs Association and the South Carolina Law Enforcement. A graduate of Leadership Greer, Hamby is on the Board of Directors for Greer Relief and Resources Agency and a volunteer for multiple youth, church and civic activities.

“I want to thank Chief Reynolds for the 12 years he has spent investing in our employees, values, education and training,” Hamby said. “His legacy will definitely be the investment he has made in our people. He has done so much for me, personally, to put me in a position to take the reins as chief of the department.”