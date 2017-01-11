Panorama gives fans another look at the National Championship

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The College Football Playoff has created a way for fans to never forget the exciting moments from this year’s National Championship game between the Tigers and the Tide. The multi-billion pixel image, Gigapixel, captured the views of Raymond James Stadium.

What makes this so special is its ability to allow you to share your game view with your friends. It works by using six controls on your screen to navigate. If you are on a computer, the control arrow keys will be on your keyboard or your mouse that allows you to click and drag. On tablet and mobile devices, you may touch and drag to change the view. Another way to access different views is navigating the zoom which can be accessed by using the controls or the wheel on your mouse. If you don’t have a mouse, the “A” and “Z” keys on your keyboard also allow you to zoom.

The feature that allows you to “tag a Friend” gives you the option to share this view with them through Facebook, Google, and E-mail. For friends that were not able to attend the game with you, this feature gives them a little taste of your view through a simple tag.

To win this panorama view all you have to do is visit this site. You must find and click on the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy hidden in the image to enter to win. The closer you get to the trophy the louder the sound of the crowd will get. There will only be three lucky winners.

The unique capabilities of this image will give you the most perfect picture of the 2017 National Championship.

