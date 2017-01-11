PC’s Reese Becomes Lander Athletic Director

Lander Athletics

GREENWOOD – Brian Reese, Executive Director of Athletics at Presbyterian College, has been named the next Director of Athletics at Lander University, it was announced today by Lander President Richard Cosentino.

Reese, who has more than 25 years of experience in athletics management and leadership at Division I universities in South Carolina and Tennessee, will begin his duties at Lander on January 17. He takes the reins from interim Athletic Director Les Robinson, who led the Lander Bearcats during the nationwide search for a permanent director.

“Among an impressive candidate pool, Brian Reese stood out for his extensive experience in intercollegiate athletics, as well as for his deep commitment to students. His desire to see students succeed, both academically and athletically, is undeniable,” said President Cosentino. “He shares Lander University’s core values, and I am confident he will provide excellent leadership for our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

At Presbyterian, where he has served as athletic director since 2010, Reese is directly responsible for a 15-sport intercollegiate athletics program. During his tenure, Presbyterian successfully completed its transition to NCAA Division I status, with Reese developing and implementing the policies, procedures and programming needed for the move. Reese is also directly involved with campus life initiatives, serving on numerous committees related to the improvement of the overall student experience at the college.

Prior to joining Presbyterian College, Reese spent eight years at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., first serving as director of football operations, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the football department and its support staff. He next served as director of sports operations, then in 2008, he was named Vanderbilt’s associate director of student-athletics. In addition to managing and directing administrative oversight for the football, women’s lacrosse and women’s bowling programs, he served as part of Vanderbilt’s senior management team that helped develop and implement policy for the university’s 16-sport athletic department.

Reese also served as head athletic trainer at Furman University from 1995 to 2002 and as assistant director of sports medicine at The Citadel from 1989 to 1995.

“It is an exciting time at Lander University, and I am humbled to be selected as its new athletic director and to play an important role in the university’s future growth,” Reese said. “Lander has a rich tradition in athletics, and it will be my responsibility to continue and build on that great tradition, in the classroom and on the field.”

Reese said he was impressed with the caliber of Lander’s student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as the quality of the university’s facilities. “We have excellent student-athletes who excel in the classroom and in their respective sports. We have a great collection of coaches who have had tremendous success in the Peach Belt and NCAA post-season. We have excellent athletic facilities,” he said. “It is my goal for Lander University to continue to strengthen as a national NCAA Division II power, and to have our student-athletes be a part of an overall great campus atmosphere.”

He continued, “I would like to thank President Cosentino and the Lander University Board of Trustees for this incredible opportunity for me and my family.”

A 1986 graduate of Grand Valley State College in Allendale, Mich., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education, Reese holds a master’s degree in athletic administration from the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma. He is a member of the NCAA Division I Football Regional Advisory Committee and the FCS Committee, representing the Big South Conference.