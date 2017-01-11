Police looking for ‘Lucifer Morningstar’ in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are investigating possible credit card fraud at a pawn shop.

The suspect: “Lucifer Morningstar”

At least that’s what his ID said.

The police report says they got a fraud report from All Stars Gold and Pawn on John B. White Sr. Blvd. on Tuesday around 2:45 p.m.

The owner said a young man purchased a Sony Playstation 4, and Apple iPad and a charging cable.

When the owner asked for an ID, the suspect’s Pennsylvania driver’s license had the name “Lucifer Morningstar” printed on it.

After the man left, the credit card’s owner called saying the card was used in the pawn shop without his permission.

Police say they tried to contact the owner but were unsuccessful.

The pawn shop gave police a copy of the surveillance DVD.