SC education department launches website for school closings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A new website will keep students, parents, and the public up to date on school closures and delays in South Carolina.

The S.C. Department of Education launched the website.

“With recent school closures due to natural disasters and with the winter weather season upon us, our goal is to streamline and give the public the most up-to-date information on the status of our public schools,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a statement.

The School Closure Web Application will allow districts to directly report which schools are closed, delayed or released early due to inclement weather or emergencies.

School closure and delays can be seen at www.scschoolclosings.com.