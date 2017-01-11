Simpsonville hires news city administrator

January 11, 2017 (SIMPSONVILLE, SC) – The City of Simpsonville announces the hiring of Eddie Case as the new City Administrator of Simpsonville, filling the position that was vacated on January 6, 2017 with the resignation of former administrator, David Dyrhaug.

“Mr. Case has an impressive background in economic development and public service. He is a well-respected member of the Golden Strip community who will bring a tremendous amount of value to the City of Simpsonville,” stated Mayor Janice Curtis. “He has a strong vision for the future of Simpsonville. I am excited about the possibilities under his leadership and look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Case, a graduate of North Greenville College, brings with him more than 30 years of experience in local government, most recently serving as the City Administrator of Fountain Inn since 2006. Prior to that, he served on Fountain Inn’s City Council from 1975 to 1995 and was Mayor Pro Tem for five of those years. In addition to his experience in public administration, Mr. Case offers 30 years of business and real estate acumen.

A lifelong resident of the area, Mr. Case has been active within the community serving as the Chairman of the Neighborhood Housing Corporation of Greenville, past president of Fountain Inn Chamber of Commerce, Chairman of Greenville County Redevelopment Authority, and Trustee at North Greenville University.

“I am eager to begin working with Simpsonville City Council and city staff,” stated newly appointed City Administrator, Eddie Case. “Simpsonville has been a leader in growth for our area over the past few decades. With a rich history and strong financial standing, the future for the city is very bright.”

According to Mr. Case, his highest priorities are hiring a Chief of Police and evaluating the City’s sanitation program.

Mr. Case will begin his new position as City Administrator of Simpsonville on January 23, 2017.