Spartanburg named 1 of 25 Best Places to Visit in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg was named one of the 25 Best Places to Visit in South Carolina by VacationIdea.com.

According to the article, “The historic town of Spartanburg has been around since 1753 and is packed with historic attractions and a wealth of cultural and outdoor activities. You can join the Historic Downtown Walking Tour or go on the RevWar.com self guided driving tour to learn about the town’s role in World Wars I and II. If you love music, you can follow the Spartanburg Music Trail while art enthusiasts can head to the Spartanburg Art Museum and the Chapman Cultural Center. Car enthusiasts should not miss touring BMW Zentrum, the German car maker’s only museum and manufacturing plant in America. Nature lovers can explore hiking, biking, and walking trails or take a stroll through some of Spartanburg’s arboretums and nature preserves.”

“Spartanburg offers a lot of options that appeal to numerous different kinds of travelers,” said Chris Jennings, Executive Vice President of the CVB. “VacationIdea.com did a great job of capturing some of our most exciting aspects.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Help ID Sprint burglary suspect in Spartanburg Police say he was involved in a Burglary of the Sprint store located on Blackstock Rd her in the city.

7 On Main opens in Downtown Greenville The signs are down, the shades are up and the doors to “7 On Main” are now open.

SC offering FREE Radon test kits January is National Radon Action Month, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today that it encourage…

Todd Kohlhepp ordered to pay $11k to fence company According to the debt collection suit, Kohlhepp owed $11,286 for the remainder of the bill after making a down payment of $3,762.