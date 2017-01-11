Spartanburg named 1 of 25 Best Places to Visit in SC

By Published: Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg was named one of the 25 Best Places to Visit in South Carolina by VacationIdea.com.

According to the article, “The historic town of Spartanburg has been around since 1753 and is packed with historic attractions and a wealth of cultural and outdoor activities. You can join the Historic Downtown Walking Tour or go on the RevWar.com self guided driving tour to learn about the town’s role in World Wars I and II. If you love music, you can follow the Spartanburg Music Trail while art enthusiasts can head to the Spartanburg Art Museum and the Chapman Cultural Center.  Car enthusiasts should not miss touring BMW Zentrum, the German car maker’s only museum and manufacturing plant in America. Nature lovers can explore hiking, biking, and walking trails or take a stroll through some of Spartanburg’s arboretums and nature preserves.”

“Spartanburg offers a lot of options that appeal to numerous different kinds of travelers,” said Chris Jennings, Executive Vice President of the CVB. “VacationIdea.com did a great job of capturing some of our most exciting aspects.”

More stories you may like on 7News

radiation symbol

SC offering FREE Radon test kits

January is National Radon Action Month, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today that it encourage…

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s