Todd Kohlhepp ordered to pay $11k to fence company

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) — A judge has ordered Todd Kohlhepp to pay more than $11,000 to a company that installed a fence around the Woodruff property where three bodies were found last year.

Seegars Fence Company of Spartanburg sued Kohlhepp for the remainder of the bill.

Kohlhepp hired Seegars to put up fence on the backside of his property in late October. Lawyers for the company say workers were finishing up the job on Nov. 3, 2016 when deputies found Kala Brown chained in a storage container.

According to the debt collection suit, Kohlhepp owed $11,286 for the remainder of the bill after making a down payment of $3,762.

A judge ordered Kohlhepp to pay the bill in full last week.

Kohlhepp is accused of murdering a couple and an Anderson County man over a year-long period. Authorities have said the remains of 25-year-old Meagan Coxie, her 29-year-old husband Johnny Coxie and Charlie Carver were found buried on the Woodruff property where Carver’s girlfriend Kala Brown was held captive. The sheriff said Kala was kept chained in a storage container until deputies found her on the property.

After his arrest, authorities said Kohlhepp confessed to killing four people at a motorcycle shop in Spartanburg County in November 2003.

Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Chris Sherbert, and Brian Lucas were gunned down.

Along with several criminal charges, Kohlhepp, a former realtor, is also facing lawsuits from Kala Brown, the family of Charlie Carver and others.