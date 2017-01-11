Trooper involved in crash on E. Calhoun St. in Anderson

By Published:
trooper-crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – There has been a wreck on E. Calhoun Street involving a state trooper, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.

No injuries have been reported.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

radiation symbol

SC offering FREE Radon test kits

January is National Radon Action Month, and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced today that it encourage…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s