Trooper involved in crash on E. Calhoun St. in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – There has been a wreck on E. Calhoun Street involving a state trooper, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at about 8:10 p.m. Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported.
We have a crew on the scene.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
