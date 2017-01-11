Upstate church has reminder for Clemson football fans

PIEDMONT (WSPA) – A church in the Upstate updated its sign just in case any Clemson football fans forgot something in the final moments of the Tigers’ national championship victory over Alabama.

Piedmont United Methodist Church in Piedmont wrote on a sign in front of the church that reads “if you made any promises on Clemson’s last drive, service starts at 10. #allin at 10:00.”

The church tells us they wrote the sign in jest referring to Clemson’s winning drive that ended with a Deshaun Wason to Hunter Renfrow touchdown pass with one second to play early Tuesday morning.

Piedmont United Methodist Church leaders wanted us to know – besides having a good sense of humor – that they are proud of their summer feeding programs for children under 18 and how their congregation cares for widows and holds community block parties.

The church is located on Main Street in Piedmont

ESPN reporter Darren Rovell noted our tweet showing the sign and it was getting extensive reaction on social media.

Sign Of The Day: Piedmont United Methodist Church in Upstate, South Carolina (via @fredontv) pic.twitter.com/20VTfipR3h — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 11, 2017