Woman using social media in search for siblings

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) – About 135,000 children are adopted each year in the United States and every story is different. Often times, there’s a desire to reconnect with biological family years later.

A woman in Iowa is turning to social media in her search for two siblings.

Patricia Carlton did not go through an adoption, but more than a decade ago her two younger sisters did. She recently began searching for them and reached out to KWQC for help in hopes of spreading the word. She hasn’t seen her two little sisters in about 12 years and at 23 years old now she’s ready to reconnect.

A recent post to social media on a local “pay it forward” page has her even more inspired. For the first time she put it all out there to ask for help. Her sisters with birth names April Lynn and Samantha June would be 19 and 17 years old respectively. Aside from their two pictures, Carlton doesn’t know much but their given names, dates of birth, and that they last lived in Davenport before being adopted.

“They found my mom unfit,” she said. “My sisters got taken away. I did too, but I was able to go to my dad. My sisters have a different dad.”

They went into foster care and Carlton hasn’t seen them since. She’s unsure whether or not they were adopted together.

“I remember their personalities and how they acted, I remember what we used to do when we were younger.”

In Iowa, the law allows adoptees and blood-related siblings to find each other if the birth is registered with the state. It all goes through a “Mutual Consent Voluntary Adoption Registry.” Carlton is currently trying to wade through that process.

“Maybe they are trying to look but maybe they don’t know where to start,” she said.

She’s otherwise scoured the Internet trying to find them with no luck so far. With others now sharing her post and offering to help her hopes are higher. If not to meet again, she’d at least like to know they’re okay.

“I really miss them and I’ve never stopped thinking about them. I think about them every day. I cry about it almost every night. I just want to see them,” added Carlton.