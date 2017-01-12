BEWARE: Email scam targets Netflix customers

(WBAY/WFLA) – A cyber-security company is warning Netflix customers to beware of a scam targeting credit card and personal information.

FireEye Labs posted a story this week about a phishing scam.

FireEye blogger Mohammed Mohsin Dalla reports that the scam email asks costumers to update Netflix membership information. A link in the email directs people to a page that looks at lot like an official Netflix login page, but it is not.

The fake Netflix page then asks for the following information:

Name on credit card

Card Number

Card Expiration Date

Card Security Code

Social Security Number

After Netflix customers have provided their information on the fraudulent website, they are re-directed to the actual Netflix homepage.

The phishing email looks realistic and uses legitimate, but compromised, servers that can potentially putting your information in the hands of scammers.

Netflix has a section on its website about protecting yourself from phishing attempts.

The video streaming company said Netflix will never ask for personal information in an email–including payment information, social security number or account password, so be careful.

