Car stolen with baby inside in Greenville, man, mom arrested

By Published: Updated:
Michael Tyler Shelton, 21 (left) - Alejandra Rogers, 30 (right)
Michael Tyler Shelton, 21 (left) - Alejandra Rogers, 30 (right)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man stole a vehicle with a one-year-old left in the car, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Now the alleged car thief and the child’s mother face charges.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Spinx at the corner of Highway 418 and Fairview Road.

Deputies say 21-year-old Michael Tyler Shelton has been charged with kidnapping and petit larceny.

On Thursday, Shelton remained in jail at the Greenville County Detention Center after a judge denied bond.

The child’s mom, 30-year-old Alejandra Rogers, was arrested.

She is accused of leaving her baby alone inside the car while she went into the gas station, deputies say.

Rogers was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Deputies say Rogers found her vehicle just down the street at a Dollar General store. Her child was reportedly in good condition.

Shelton fled the scene on foot and was caught a short time later.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s