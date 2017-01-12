Car stolen with baby inside in Greenville, man, mom arrested

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man stole a vehicle with a one-year-old left in the car, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Now the alleged car thief and the child’s mother face charges.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Spinx at the corner of Highway 418 and Fairview Road.

Deputies say 21-year-old Michael Tyler Shelton has been charged with kidnapping and petit larceny.

On Thursday, Shelton remained in jail at the Greenville County Detention Center after a judge denied bond.

The child’s mom, 30-year-old Alejandra Rogers, was arrested.

She is accused of leaving her baby alone inside the car while she went into the gas station, deputies say.

Rogers was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

Deputies say Rogers found her vehicle just down the street at a Dollar General store. Her child was reportedly in good condition.

Shelton fled the scene on foot and was caught a short time later.

