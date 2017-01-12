Ceremony honoring Lavonia officers announced

Jefferey Martin, left, and Michael Schulman, right, were wounded after a suspect opened fire during a traffic stop, the police chief said. (Courtesy: Lavonia Police Dept.)
LAVONIA, GA (WSPA) – The Lavonia Police Department will host a formal ceremony honoring Captain Michael Schulman and Officer Jeffery Martin.

Both officers were shot after stopping a man believed to be driving a stolen vehicle are recovering well, according to Lavonia Police Chief Bruce Carlisle.

The shooting suspect, 22- year-old Khari Gordon faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

CEREMONY INFORMATION

WHEN
Saturday, February 11th, 2017 at 7 p.m.

WHERE
The ceremony will be held at the Lavonia First Baptist Church sanctuary.

