Deshaun Watson becomes first 2-time Manning Award winner

AP Published: Updated:
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs in for a touchdown as Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) watches during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs in for a touchdown as Ohio State safety Damon Webb (7) watches during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson has been named the first repeat winner of the Manning Award, which is presented by the Sugar Bowl to the nation’s top college quarterback after the postseason.

Watson is coming off his second consecutive 400-yard passing performance in a national championship game. On Monday night, he led Clemson to its first national title since 1981 by passing for 420 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning score in the final seconds of a 35-31 victory over previously unbeaten and No. 1 Alabama. Watson also rushed for a touchdown.

This season, Watson passed for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns to go with 629 yards and nine touchdowns rushing. He also won the Davey O’Brien, Johnny Unitas and Bobby Bowden awards, and was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

