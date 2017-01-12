DOT looking for public input on I-85 project

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is asking for the public’s input about the I-85 Corrider Management Plan.

The project will consider two segments of I-85.

Those two segments are from US 29 (Exit 34) in Anderson County to US 25 (Exit 44) in Greenville County and from SC 129 (Exit 68) to just beyond Gossett Road, S-57 (Exit 80) in Spartanburg County.

The purpose of the project is to improve congestion and capacity on I-85.

SCDOT wants to hear your ideas for potential solutions to current and future traffic concerns and operations.

If you would like to comment on the project, click here.

They ask that you submit your comments no later than February 3rd.

Work on the I-85 Corrider Management Plan is expected to be completed by the winter of 2017.

