Group warns of the dangerous of E-Cigarettes

Greenville County Safe Communities Coalition wants to raise awareness of the dangers of E-Cigarettes.

They heard experts on various topics in regard to the safety and security of local citizens.

Terry Taylor of Greenville Family Partnership talked about the growing use of E Cigarettes by the youth of the country and the bad side effects of using this product.

He says there is a concern about the need for better government regualtions.

Taylor said, “We have to educate people the downside of using these things. We have to raise awareness that young people being targeted as a user. Consciously young people these at levels every year.”

