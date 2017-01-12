How to block those annoying robocalls

We’ve heard from a lot of you asking for help to stop those pesky robocalls. It’s actually one of the top complaints to the FTC so far this year. There’s no full proof solution, but we did find more tools than ever to fight back.

When unwanted callers with area codes from all over the country target your cell phone, there are a lot of ways to respond.

“I hang up automatically,” said Sue Gilbert in Spartanburg.

“I’ll listen to a little bit of it every now and then, cause I need a good laugh,” said Rick Lundsford.

“Sometimes I cuss a little bit,” admitted Bobby Beauvais with a laugh.

But now, there are a growing number of apps designed to identify and block unwanted calls.

First the free ones:

True Caller blocks unwanted calls or hidden numbers.

Privacy Star does the same and reports offending callers to the FTC.

Mr. Number also blocks texts.

Nomorobo won the FTC robocall challenge and is one of the most popular, but also costs about $2 bucks a month.

Another service gives you a temporary number to share with stores and businesses. For 5 dollars a month, Burner will switch the disposable number whenever pesky sales people start calling.

IT expert Kevin Hodges with USC Upstate says scammers are switching numbers, too, so the old days of blocking one number at a time on the “Do Not Call List,” just don’t cut it.

“With Voiceover IP and Internet calling now, they can call for free and they can change the numbers daily,” said Hodges.

Plus, the only companies that abide by the Do Not Call registry are the legitimate ones, and many of the spam calls are less interested in following the law than making money.

So if you don’t have time to play around, a new blocker app, may be the best tool to do a number on cell phone spammers.