Ice cream shop owner paid employees to vandalize competitor

FALMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — The owner of a Cape Cod ice cream parlor authorities say gave money and alcohol to his teenage employees as rewards for vandalizing a competitor has pleaded guilty.
The Cape Cod Times (http://bit.ly/2j7LtUv ) reports that David Ariagno, owner of Lazy Sundaes Ice Cream in Bourne, was sentenced this week in Falmouth District Court to two years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to malicious destruction of property.
Police started investigating in 2014 after windows at the nearby Somerset Creamery were broken by rocks several times.
Police traced the vandalism to three teens, who said their boss’ interest in disrupting a rival was driving their behavior. The teens were charged with malicious destruction of property.
___
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com
