Marcus Todd loses visitation privileges after Facebook posts

The man charged with the murder of Jermaine West has lost his visitation privileges in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Friends of Marcus Todd were taking pictures of Todd during visits and posting them to Facebook.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says that they were aware of the posts and then took away those privileges.

Starting next week, inmates won’t have visitation for 45 days because of a remodeling project in the lobby of the jail.

The jail will switch over to a video visitation system.

Jermaine West has been missing since May of 2016, after witnesses say they saw Marcus Todd shoot West and then put him in his car.

