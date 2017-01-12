Marcus Todd loses visitation privileges after Facebook posts

By Published: Updated:
Marcus Todd new mug WEB

The man charged with the murder of Jermaine West has lost his visitation privileges in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Friends of Marcus Todd were taking pictures of Todd during visits and posting them to Facebook.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says that they were aware of the posts and then took away those privileges.

Starting next week, inmates won’t have visitation for 45 days because of a remodeling project in the lobby of the jail.

The jail will switch over to a video visitation system.

Jermaine West has been missing since May of 2016, after witnesses say they saw Marcus Todd shoot West and then put him in his car.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s