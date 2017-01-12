New outdoor restaurant & bar planned for downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Plans for a new outdoor restaurant and bar in downtown Spartanburg have been submitted to the Design Review Board.
According to the plans, FR8 Yard will be located on East Main Street behind the Sparkle City Mini Putt.
SEE: Full FR8 Yard plans
Included in the plans is outdoor seating, a stage, a bar, and several walk-up service windows for food and drinks.
More details of the development will be discussed at the Design Review Board meeting in Spartanburg on January 18.
FR8 Yard plans
FR8 Yard plans x
