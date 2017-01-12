LIVE: News conference on body found in Judson

On January 5, 2017, at approximately 12:11 am, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to 110 3rd Street in the Judson community, in regards to a gunshot victim.

When deputies got there, they found the body of a man with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say the man’s vehicle was stolen after the shooting.

That vehicle has been recovered.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding the incident to please call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Crime

