North Henderson HS names Wilkins as new football coach

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – North Henderson High School has named assistant football coach Zach Wilkins as the new head coach of the Knights.

Last year, Wilkins was also a physical education teacher, weightlifting coach and assistant girl’s basketball coach at North Henderson.

Wilkins has been an assistant football coach in the past at Asheville High School and Enka High School.

At Asheville High School he coached wide receivers, served as JV offensive coordinator and worked on a staff that won five Mountain Athletic Conference championships.