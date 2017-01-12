One killed near Myrtle Beach motel, police search for suspects

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach Police confirm at least one person was shot and killed near the Lazy G Motel early Thursday morning around 12:30. The motel is on 27th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The 33-year-old male victim was sent to the hospital where he later died. The coroner’s office hasn’t released his identity yet. An incident report states this is a murder investigation.

Myrtle Beach Police Sergeant Traci Chanaca says they are searching for at least one suspect, possibly two.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department encourages any witnesses with information about this to call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.