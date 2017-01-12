Parents sentenced after baby found buried in yard

WLNS Published:

(WLNS) UPDATE: The parents of a baby found dead and buried in a Waterloo Township yard have been sentenced.

Timothy Young has been sentenced to 300 days in county jail with credit for 156 days served.

Brittani Hill gets two years probation and ordered to get psychological help. She will serve no jail time.

Hill is already out of jail to give birth to a baby girl late last year.

This story is developing and will be update online and on 6 News.

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. – The parents of a baby found dead in a Waterloo Township field are expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

Both Brittani Hill and Timothy Young pleaded guilty to concealing the death of their infant son and removing the dead body without permission.

Young told authorities that he found 9-month-old Matthew dead in his crib and buried the infant’s body in a field behind their home at the time.

The two then went to Ohio, where they were eventually arrested in Dayton.

They both face up to five years in prison.

Investigators have not been able to determine what caused the infant to die.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s