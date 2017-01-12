Residents displaced after Asheville apartment fire

WSPA Staff Published:
Asheville Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a fire at Pisgah View Apartments. (Photo courtesy of Twitter/Asheville Fire Dept.)
Asheville Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a fire at Pisgah View Apartments. (Photo courtesy of Twitter/Asheville Fire Dept.)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Fire Department responded Thursday morning to a fire at Pisgah View Apartments.

Six apartments were evacuated, said Kelley Webb with Asheville Fire Department.

The fire had spread to the attic and smoke was showing when firefighters arrived on scene. It was under control by 10:45 a.m.

No one was reportedly hurt.

All residents of building 28 will be displaced, Asheville Fire Department said on social media.

Two cats were rescued in the fire, which remains under investigation as of Thursday morning.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s