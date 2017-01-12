Restaurant Week Features Deals From More Than 30 Restaurants

By Published: Updated:
restaurant-week

Restaurant Week is back! Now’s your chance to try some of the Upstate’s best restaurants at great prices. Vanessa de la Viña shows us how you can eat up this awesome deal.

For a look at the full list of restaurants and their menus, click here.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s