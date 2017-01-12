Restaurant week kicks off today

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
caviar-and-bananas

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Foodies, get ready. It’s Restaurant Week in Greenville.

For 11 days you can try a new restaurant  or something new on a menu you love and get a great deal.

Local restaurants and larger chains participate in the annual event.

Restaurants craft a special menu you can try for a price lower than you might normally pay.

Organizers say restaurant week started to drive people to eat out…during slow periods in their season.

It’s also something done to drive more attention to Greenville.

Reservations are highly recommended but not required.

Most restaurants exclude tax gratuity and beverages.

Restaurant Week is from January 12 to 22. Click here to find out which restaurants are participating in the event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s