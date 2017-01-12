Restaurant week kicks off today

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Foodies, get ready. It’s Restaurant Week in Greenville.

For 11 days you can try a new restaurant or something new on a menu you love and get a great deal.

Local restaurants and larger chains participate in the annual event.

Restaurants craft a special menu you can try for a price lower than you might normally pay.

Organizers say restaurant week started to drive people to eat out…during slow periods in their season.

It’s also something done to drive more attention to Greenville.

Reservations are highly recommended but not required.

Most restaurants exclude tax gratuity and beverages.

Restaurant Week is from January 12 to 22. Click here to find out which restaurants are participating in the event.