Spartanburg man indicted for interstate gun trafficking

(WSPA) — A Spartanburg man is one of four people accused of trafficking guns from South Carolina to New York where 39 guns were allegedly sold to an undercover officer in Brooklyn.

Dondrell Cheeks, 27, is charged with first-degree criminal sale of a firearm and fourth-degree conspiracy, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

“The majority of guns used in Brooklyn crimes are handguns trafficked into our communities from other states with notoriously lax gun laws. This case highlights our determination to aggressively combat gun violence and hold gun traffickers accountable. I commend the brave undercover officer and the dedicated prosecutors in my office who helped us bring this important case,” Acting District Attorney Gonzalez said in a statement.

Handguns and weapons were sold to an undercover officer for prices ranging from $620 to $8,050.

The other defendants are Shawn Landrum, 40; Jamel Landrum, 38; and Ashley Finch, 22, of Brooklyn. They each face charges of first-degree criminal sale of a firearm, second-degree criminal sale of a firearm, third-degree criminal sale of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of a firearm, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and fourth-degree conspiracy.

Cheeks sold guns to Shawn Landrum who resold the guns for profit in Brooklyn, Gonzalez said.

Cheeks is at the Spartanburg County Detention Center pending extradition to Brooklyn.